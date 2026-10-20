Pharmaceutical Agency gets 4 complaints about Biopatid weight-loss drug

The Ukrainian Pharmaceutical Agency has received four complaints about the counterfeit weight-loss drug Biopatid.

The agency told Interfax-Ukraine that three complaints concerned online sales of Biopatid on websites that do not hold a license for e-commerce, and one concerned the use of the drug at a facility that does not hold a license to conduct business activity in medical practice.

"This information has been passed to law enforcement agencies," the agency said.

It noted that Biopatid is not registered in Ukraine as a medicinal product.

Biopatid is a counterfeit and unregistered injectable weight-loss drug whose circulation is banned in Ukraine. Sellers position it as an "analog" of well-known diabetes and obesity drugs (such as Ozempic or Mounjaro) and advertise it for weight reduction.

The Ukrainian Pharmaceutical Agency is a central executive body whose activity is directed and coordinated by the government through the health minister. It implements state policy in the areas of quality and safety control of medicines, including medical immunobiological products, medical equipment and medical devices, the circulation of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and precursors, countering their illicit trafficking, blood and blood component donation, and the functioning of the blood system.