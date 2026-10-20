Former Digital Ministry CTO Savchenko joins NovaPay as digital transformation director

Oleksandr Savchenko, who previously served as chief technology officer (CTO) at Ukraine's Ministry of Digital Transformation, has joined the team of international financial service NovaPay (NovaPay trademark, with NovaPay Credit LLC as the issuer) as business digital transformation director (CDTO).

"Digital transformation is not separate IT projects but comprehensive work on how a company creates products, organizes processes and interacts with customers. Oleksandr's experience will help us unite these areas, strengthen interaction between teams and turn technological capabilities into concrete business results," said NovaPay CEO Ihor Prykhodko, as quoted in the statement.

Savchenko is expected to be responsible for shaping and implementing the financial service's digital transformation strategy, coordinating the development of products, competence centers, business processes and technologies.

NovaPay specified that Savchenko has more than 18 years of experience in IT, of which more than nine years in management positions, including leadership roles at international IT companies Ciklum and GlobalLogic. In previous positions, he managed teams of more than 500 specialists in various locations and was responsible for implementing large programs in various business areas, including financial technologies.

"Digital transformation is not only about introducing new technologies. It is important that they help business operate more efficiently, improve customer experience and deliver a measurable result," said the newly appointed business digital transformation director at NovaPay in the release.

Last week, the financial service also announced the appointment of Hlib Burtsev, who headed business development at Post Finance LLC (now NovaPay) in 2017-2020, as head of the company's corporate business development.

NovaPay was founded in 2001 as an international financial service that is part of the Nova group (Nova Poshta) and provides financial services online and offline at Nova Poshta branches. In 2023, it became the first non-bank financial institution in Ukraine to receive an extended license from the National Bank of Ukraine, which allowed it to open accounts and issue cards.