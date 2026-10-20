Koretsky: part of expenditures unlocked, primarily for community resilience plans

Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Koretsky states that part of expenditures has now been unblocked, primarily for community resilience plans, and all deferred payments will subsequently be processed.

"Together with government officials, members of the NEURC, and the head of the parliamentary Committee on Energy and Housing and Utilities Services, we met with community leaders and city mayors at hearings of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities under the President of Ukraine. In particular, we discussed winter preparations and the situation in the district heating sector," Koretsky wrote on Telegram.

The Prime Minister recalled that the decision to start the heating season is determined by each community individually, taking into account temperature conditions.

According to him, the government has fulfilled all its obligations, and parliament has also passed a number of key laws required for international financial assistance, which allowed for the unblocking of part of the expenditures, primarily for community resilience plans.

"Step by step, all deferred payments will be executed. I realize and appreciate the daily work of community leaders," Koretsky wrote.

As reported, on September 29, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a decision on prioritizing state expenditures amid a difficult state finance situation and delays in receiving part of scheduled international funding.

During the current plenary week, the Verkhovna Rada, among other measures: abolished the VAT exemption for parcels valued up to EUR 150 and amended the Customs Code to eliminate this exemption; supported in the first reading a bill limiting the deduction of loan interest at 30% of EBITDA as required by the IMF and EU; passed a European integration law on basic social assistance; and passed a law on the educational rights of national minorities necessary for opening EU negotiation clusters.

The Prime Minister also stated that by October 15, the Cabinet of Ministers, as promised, adopted all decisions within its responsibility to fulfill commitments to partners and secure international financing.

In turn, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak (Holos faction) stated that two more bills are still expected from the government: regarding the reform of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and access to independent expertise for the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO).