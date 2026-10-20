EIB Group vice president arrives in Ukraine to expand border infrastructure, business financing

European Investment Bank (EIB) Group Vice President Karl Nehammer arrived in Ukraine on Tuesday morning for a three-day visit aimed at strengthening support for economic recovery, infrastructure development and financing for Ukrainian business, the EIB press service told Interfax-Ukraine.

The visit will run from Oct. 20 to 22 and, amid intensifying Russian attacks, will underscore the EU bank's unwavering support for Ukraine, its continued presence in the country and its commitment to Ukraine's reconstruction and resilience, the statement said.

Vice President Karl Nehammer plans to meet representatives of the Ukrainian government, including Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky, as well as ambassadors of EU countries. The aim of the meetings is to discuss priority areas of investment and strengthen cooperation in support of Ukraine's European integration.

During the visit, new agreements are planned on modernizing the infrastructure of border checkpoints on Ukraine's borders with the EU and Moldova, which will help simplify border crossing for people and freight. At the same time, the EIB Group, through the European Investment Fund (EIF), which is part of it, will expand cooperation with Ukraine's banking sector, including ProCredit Bank, to improve Ukrainian businesses' access to financing, help them continue operating and preserve jobs.

The visit program includes a number of events that will demonstrate concrete results of EIB Group investments in Ukraine. In particular, new buses are to be officially handed over to Kyiv, and a restored school in Cherkasy region, damaged at the start of the war, is to be opened. The vice president will also visit an enterprise supported by the EIB Group and a critical energy infrastructure facility.

These events will show how EU-backed investments help ensure vital services, strengthen energy security, support economic activity and improve everyday life in Ukrainian communities.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, EIB financing in support of Ukraine has exceeded EUR 4.5 billion. The funds are directed to urgent needs, keeping vital services running, and the recovery and reconstruction of the country. The EIB Group has expanded its team in Ukraine and continues to strengthen its presence and implement investments in support of the country.