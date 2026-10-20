Case over embezzlement of over UAH 14.5 mln on Zaporizhia fortifications sent to court - prosecutors

Prosecutors of the Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the Sphere of Defense of the Eastern Region have sent to court an indictment against a military unit commander, the head and an officer of the public procurement department, and two civilians who embezzled more than UAH 14.5 million on fortifications in Zaporizhia.

The Prosecutor General's Office said on Telegram on Tuesday that in 2024 the defendants organized a scheme to embezzle budget funds during 19 procurements of geotextile, steel cables, wire and metal mesh for the construction of fortifications.

To do this, the agency specified, the perpetrators used controlled companies, fictitious commercial offers and contracts with inflated prices.

"The unit commander exercised overall management, the officials were responsible for documents and procurement, and the civilian participants carried out financial transactions and engaged companies. Under some contracts, money was transferred even before the actual delivery of goods," the statement said.

According to prosecutors, the procurement at inflated prices caused the state losses of over UAH 14.5 million.

"Of this amount, according to the investigation, UAH 10.5 million was laundered through the accounts of controlled sole proprietors and companies by transferring funds to other accounts and withdrawing cash," the agency said.

A civil claim for compensation of damages has been filed in the interests of the state. An attachment has also been placed on land plots owned by the accused.

The accused are charged with misappropriation of property by abuse of office and laundering of property obtained by criminal means (Parts 4 and 5 of Article 191 and Part 2 of Article 209 of Ukraine's Criminal Code). The court has chosen preventive measures for them in the form of detention, with the option of bail or house arrest.