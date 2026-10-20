Zelenskyy and Rubio discuss Ukraine’s needs for ballistic missile interceptors, early warning of Russian attacks, Starlink/Starshield

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed the provision of ballistic missile interceptors to Ukraine, early warning systems for Russian ballistic missile attacks, and the continued operation of Starlink/Starshield.

“I spoke with Marco Rubio, and it was a substantive conversation – focused on the issues that matter. I am grateful for his readiness to help and his clear position,” Zelenskyy said on Tuesday commenting the talk.

According to the president, one of the key issues is providing Ukraine with ballistic missile interceptors, which are necessary to protect lives. The parties also discussed early warning systems for Russian ballistic missile attacks, as well as the resumption of Starlink/Starshield operations.

“Of course, all of this comes against the backdrop of our diplomatic efforts to end this horrific war and the constant killing of people,” Zelenskyy noted.

He stated that he had agreed with Rubio to get in touch again soon to exchange up-to-date information. “Thank you, Marco, for the constructive discussion! Thank you to everyone in America who supports fair approaches!” the President added.