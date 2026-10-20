Norway announces talks between Witkoff, Zelenskyy, Norwegian PM, Finnish president in Oslo Tuesday

The Norwegian government has announced that U.S presidential special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will participate in talks between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre, and President of Finland Alexander Stubb on Tuesday in Oslo.

"Ukraine has requested that U.S Special Envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner join the meetings. I am pleased that they are able to participate. Diplomatic efforts have previously taken place in several countries, and Norway and Finland are pleased to be able to continue this work. The aim is to put diplomatic efforts on a more constructive path," said Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, as quoted by the government press service.

It is noted that Witkoff will arrive in Norway, while Kushner will join the negotiations via video link.

Earlier, news portal Axios reported on the upcoming talks between U.S special envoys and Zelenskyy, citing sources.