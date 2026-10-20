Russia attacks Ukraine overnight with 165 drones; air defense shoot down 115 targets – Air Force

Ukrainian defense forces destroyed 115 enemy targets overnight Monday into Tuesday; however, enemy aerial weapons struck 30 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense units had shot down or suppressed 115 enemy UAVs, including Shahed-type drones (73 of which were jet-powered), Gerbera-type drones, and other types," the message reads.

In total, overnight into October 20 (starting from 18:00 on October 19), the enemy launched an attack using 165 strike UAVs, including jet-powered Shahed-type drones, S-8000 Banderol/Dan-T drones, Gerbera-type drones, and Parodiya (Parody) decoy drones. The attacks originated from several directions: Oryol, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in the Russian Federation; the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and the Autonomous Republic of Crimea (Chauda, ​​Hvardeiske); and the Sea of ​​Azov.

The aerial assault was countered by Ukrainian Air Force aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare (EW) units, drone system units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Meanwhile, enemy aerial weapons were recorded striking 30 locations, while debris from intercepted drones fell in 13 other locations. "Twenty attack drones are still in the air; combat operations are ongoing," the command added.