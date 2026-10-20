One killed, 9 injured in Donetsk region in past 24 hours – official

Russian forces shelled settlements across Donetsk region 30 times over the past 24 hours, leaving one person dead and nine others injured, Head of the Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin reported.

In addition, 296 people, including 43 children, were evacuated from the frontline area.

"Kramatorsk district. In Rayhorodok of Mykolayivka hromada, one person was injured, and a car and a moped were damaged. In Sloviansk, one person was killed and three were injured; two apartment buildings, 41 private houses, four cars, and a garage were damaged. In Kramatorsk, three people were injured," Filashkin wrote on Telegram.

In Ocheretyne of Oleksandrivka hromada, one person was injured; in Dmytro-Dariyivka, one person was injured and a truck was damaged; in Znamenshytsia (Znamenivka), a house was damaged; in Starovarvarivka, five private houses, two administrative buildings, and a church were damaged, the head of the Regional Military Administration added.