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Russia hits three DTEK energy facilities in Odesa region at once

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Russia hits three DTEK energy facilities in Odesa region at once

Russia struck three DTEK facilities in Odesa region at once overnight on Oct. 20, the energy holding said.

"The enemy continues to destroy Odesa region's distribution networks to make it impossible to deliver light to homes. Three DTEK facilities came under attack tonight," the company wrote on its Telegram channel on Tuesday.

It said that power has already been restored to some homes, while another 32,700 families remain without electricity.

"Our crews are working around the clock to restore power supply as soon as possible," DTEK stressed.

#dtek #attacks #damage
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