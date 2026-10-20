Russian drones target Volyn energy facilities, civilian infrastructure; damage auto service center, truck parking, Epicentr warehouses – official

Russian forces directed jet-powered Shahed-type unmanned aerial vehicles at power energy facilities and civilian infrastructure in Volyn region during an overnight attack; in particular, a private service station, a heavy truck parking lot, and Epicentr storage facilities were damaged in Kovel, Head of Volyn Regional Military Administration Roman Romanyuk reported.

"Virtually every hour, Russia directed jet-powered UAVs of the Shahed type toward our region. In total, about 15 drones were recorded in the airspace over Volyn, several of which subsequently crossed into the territory of Lviv region," Romanyuk noted on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

According to him, Kovel bore the brunt of the attacks overnight. A private auto service station, a parking lot for trucks with semi-trailers, and warehouse premises on the territory of Epicentr suffered damage.

"Most importantly—despite another difficult night, there are no fatalities or injuries in Volyn," the head of the Regional Military Administration emphasized.

He also reported that as of 09:00 on Tuesday, nearly the entire region has power restored. Electricity remains absent in only a few settlements within Lutsk district.