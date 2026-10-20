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Fatalities, injuries reported in another Russian strike on civilians in Kyiv region – official

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Fatalities, injuries reported in another Russian strike on civilians in Kyiv region – official
Photo: https://t.me/tkachenkotymur

Russia has launched another strike on Kyiv region, resulting in fatalities and injuries, Head of the Regional State Administration Tymur Tkachenko reported.

"Another Russian strike on peaceful people who were simply driving to work, going about their business… As a result of Russian drone attack in Fastiv district on the Kyiv-Odesa highway, vehicles are on fire. Preliminary reports indicate fatalities and injuries," Tkachenko wrote on Telegram on Tuesday morning.

All emergency services are working on scene. Vehicle traffic has been restricted.

#kyiv #casualties
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