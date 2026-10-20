U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, son-in-law of the U.S. President, intend to visit Norway this week to participate in another round of negotiations on ending the war in Ukraine, talks in which President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to take part, Reuters reported.

"All of this suggests that some political decision has been made to slow down support for us," the publication cited a statement Zelenskyy made on his Telegram channel on Monday, noting that a new meeting is being prepared against a backdrop of growing tension between Washington and Kyiv.

According to the agency’s sources, the schedule for the visit to Norway is currently preliminary and subject to change. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the planned talks.

According to Reuters, the Ukrainian side links a political decision by the USA to a slowdown in the performance of SpaceX’ Starshield military satellite system, restrictions on intelligence sharing, and delays in the delivery of missiles for Patriot air defense systems—missiles that had already been paid for by other nations. One source indicated that U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has yet to approve the shipment of a final package of American weaponry procured by NATO allies under the PURL program though the source did not specify whether this package includes missiles for the Patriot system. The Pentagon did not respond to a request for comment, and U.S. officials have previously rejected Kyiv’s allegations.

For his part, U.S. President Donald Trump accused Zelenskyy of shunning peace talks with Russia and, on Monday, publicly suggested that it was time for the Ukrainian leader to find a different negotiator.

As earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine use Starshield terminals for combat communications and drone operations, with authorization from the U.S. Department of Defense, which holds a relevant contract with SpaceX. Ukrainian officials have stated that speed restrictions on Starshield have hindered the interception of Russian aerial targets and resulted in civilian casualties. Last week, Reuters reported that the directive to limit the system’s operation came from the White House; meanwhile, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk noted on the social media platform X that Starshield systems are owned and controlled by the U.S. government, meaning any restrictions on speed or usage are determined by the U.S. military or the President.