Ultramarket at Cosmo Multimall resumes normal operation

The Ultramarket hypermarket at the Cosmo Multimall shopping mall in Kyiv (6 Vadym Hetman Street) is resuming normal operation, the chain said on Facebook.

"On Oct. 20, Ultramarket will again operate as usual. Before resuming operation, our team did everything in our power to ensure the safety of visitors. Specialists inspected the facility and confirmed that it is safe to be in. Fortunately, no one was hurt. There is a shelter on the territory of Cosmo Multimall that can be used during air raid alerts," the company said in its post.

As reported, Cosmo Multimall was damaged in another Russian attack on Kyiv overnight on Oct. 19. Blocks A and B of the mall suffered the most destruction. In particular, the walkway between the blocks was badly damaged, but the bridge structure itself held and did not collapse. The walkway is currently closed, and visitors will have to move between the buildings outside, Cosmo Multimall said in a comment to RAU. Block C suffered minor damage.

According to the mall, one of the screening rooms of the Kinoman cinema and the Zviropolis petting zoo were damaged. Shop windows of Duna, Tommy Hilfiger, Roshen and others were also damaged. The CAO cafe in Block B was almost completely destroyed and will have to be fully rebuilt. The Fifty Ice ice rink and the Ultramarket hypermarket were not hit.

Ultramarket (formerly MegaMarket) is a hypermarket chain owned by businessman Oleh Vyshniakov and currently has four hypermarkets.