Massive Russian attacks kill 4, injure 27 in Kyiv region – regional police

Kyiv region has come under a massive Russian attack, leaving four people dead and 27 injured, the National Police of Kyiv region reported.

"Over the past 24 hours, the occupiers attacked Kyiv region with missiles and drones. Bucha, Obukhiv, and Vyshhorod districts came under strike. Regrettably, four people were killed. Another 27 individuals suffered injuries, including children," the statement on Telegram reads on Tuesday morning.

In Bucha district, 199 private houses, 25 apartment buildings, vehicles, shops, warehouses, and commercial establishments were damaged, while one private house was completely destroyed. One woman was killed and 21 people were injured, including eight children.

In Vyshhorod district, damage was inflicted on warehouse premises, a residential building, and vehicles.

In Obukhiv district, warehouse facilities were damaged. Three people were killed and six others were injured, according to police data.