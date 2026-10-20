Zelenskyy holds online meeting with bipartisan, bicameral US Congressional delegation

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a virtual meeting with a bipartisan delegation from the U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives, his press service reported.

The Head of State noted that Ukraine still faces speed restrictions on Starlink and Starshield services in different parts of the front.

“We still have no explanation for this. Just different strange stories we’re hearing, unfortunately,” the President noted.

According to Zelenskyy, the speed restrictions on Starlink and Starshield undermine frontline logistics, Ukraine’s mid-range strikes, and its ability to defend against shaheds.

“The hardest to shoot down are the jet-powered ‘shaheds.’ That’s exactly why we need Starlink and Starshield to work at higher speeds,” the President stressed.

The Head of State noted that Russia’s attacks have become even more vicious and dirty, and that Ukraine received no warning from its partners about the first wave of ballistic missile strikes last night.

“I’m talking first of all about the American early warning of missile threats. This is already the third time in a short period that we’ve had no such warning about ballistic missiles. And we have received no clear explanation from our partners, our strategic partners, from Washington – why this is happening,” Zelenskyy emphasized.

During the meeting, they separately discussed strengthening Ukraine’s air defense, particularly accelerating the delivery of Patriot interceptor missiles under the PURL program.

The Head of State also briefed them on his contacts with U.S. President Donald Trump’s envoys, Steven Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

The Head of State noted that the Russians have no plans to end the war and are preparing new attacks for the winter. According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine supported U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposal for an energy ceasefire, but Russia continued attacking our energy infrastructure.