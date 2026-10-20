Vance calls Ukraine ‘partner in a sense,’ urges end to strikes on Russian energy

US Vice President JD Vance describes Ukraine as a partner state while acknowledging occasional differences in national interests, and believes Kyiv should stop striking Russian energy and oil refining facilities, he said in an interview with an American journalist.

“They are certainly a partner in a sense, but I think we have certain differences in interests from time to time... We cooperate with them on some issues, we will continue working with them on some things, but I think they should stop bombing Russian energy,” Vance said during a conversation aboard a plane.

Explaining why Washington disagrees with attacks by Ukraine’s Armed Forces on Russian oil refining infrastructure, the US vice president stressed that strikes on diesel fuel production facilities in Russia are driving up energy costs for American consumers.

At the same time, responding to the host’s follow-up question about the difference between the statuses of ‘partner’ and ‘ally,’ Vance pointed to the absence of a formal defense alliance between the United States and Ukraine. He also recalled that Ukraine is outside NATO and spoke against Kyiv joining the North Atlantic Alliance in the future.

The US vice president also spoke approvingly of the Ukrainian people and predicted that Washington and Kyiv will continue working together in a number of areas, although in some matters the positions of the two countries will remain opposed.

As reported, US President Donald Trump, in an interview with the Newsmax television channel, criticized Ukraine’s resumption of strikes on Russian oil refineries after a three-day pause, saying such actions raise global oil and diesel prices. For his part, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy explained the resumption of attacks by saying that Russia had ignored the US-announced energy truce and continued massive shelling of Ukraine’s power system.