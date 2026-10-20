Death toll from Russian attack in Obukhiv district rises to 3 – official

As a result of Russian strike on an enterprise in Obukhiv district of Kyiv region on Monday evening, the death toll has risen to three; the bodies of the victims were found during consequence mitigation operations, Head of Kyiv Regional State Administration Tymur Tkachenko reported on Telegram.

"Unfortunately, the death toll from Russian attack on an enterprise in Obukhiv district has increased to three people. Russia killed a man and two women," the post reads.

The bodies of the deceased were discovered while clearing the attack site. The fire at the facility has been extinguished, and rubble clearing operations remain ongoing.

"Deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims. No words can ease the pain of losing loved ones," Tkachenko wrote.

As reported earlier, one person was killed and six others were injured in the enemy attack on the enterprise in Obukhiv district, Kyiv region.