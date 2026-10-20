Russia attacks Izyum in Kharkiv region, injuring 5 – SES

On Tuesday night, Russia attacked Izyum in Kharkiv region, targeting the city's residential sector and civilian infrastructure, triggering four fires and injuring five people, the State Emergency Service (SES) reported.

"Five people were injured as a result of a Russian attack on Izyum. Overnight, the enemy attacked the residential sector and civilian infrastructure of the city of Izyum with strike UAVs. Hits resulted in four fire sites," the SES reported on Telegram.

In the residential private sector, dwelling houses, outbuildings, other yard structures, and an administrative building caught fire. Damage was recorded to residential and other buildings, as well as passenger cars. SES units worked at the scene.