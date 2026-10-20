Metro Red Line service restored between Academmistechko, Lisova stations

Train service on the damaged section of the Red Line of the Kyiv Metro has been restored, although the Chernihivska station remains temporarily closed, municipal enterprise Kyiv Metro reported.

"Train traffic on the Red Line between Academmistechko and Lisova stations has been restored. This morning, trains on the Red Line are again running between Academmistechko and Lisova stations, and Lisova station has resumed operations in regular mode," Kyiv Metro reported on Telegram.

The Chernihivska metro station is temporarily closed for passenger transport. The resumption of its operations will be announced separately. Trains will pass through the station without stopping.

Earlier, as a result of a massive Russian shelling attack in Kyiv, the facade of the Chernihivska station and the tracks of the Kyiv Metro were damaged.