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Russia strikes energy facilities in Odesa region – official

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Russia strikes energy facilities in Odesa region – official

Overnight, Russia attacked energy infrastructure facilities in Odesa region, causing power outages in several districts of the region; no casualties were reported, Head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper reported.

"Overnight, energy facilities were damaged in Odesa region as a result of a Russian attack. There are no casualties. Due to enemy strikes, power supply interruptions have occurred in certain areas of the region. Specialists are already working to restore it. Critical infrastructure is operating on backup power sources," Kiper wrote on Telegram.

#odesa #energy
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