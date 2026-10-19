Sybiha calls for tougher sanctions against Russia’s drone industry following strike on park in Nova Vodolaha

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has called on international partners to strengthen sanctions against Russia’s drone industry and accelerate the delivery of interceptors to Ukraine, following a Russian combat drone strike on a central park in Nova Vodolaha, Kharkiv region. The attack resulted in at least six deaths, including two children, and left another 15 people injured.

"We urge our partners to intensify efforts to identify and disrupt the networks supplying Russia’s drone industry, tighten sanctions, enforce export controls against circumvention, and pursue accountability for those responsible for attacks on civilians," Sybiha said on X Monday evening.

According to the minister, the victims include a girl just over a year old and an 11-year-old child, while seven children are among the wounded. The strike hit a park near a café where families were spending time together.

Sybiha emphasized that the use of combat drones against areas where civilians gather exposes the true nature of Russia’s war and poses a threat that extends far beyond Ukraine’s borders.

He noted that the technologies, components, and networks facilitating such attacks are part of a Russian military system that continues to adapt, ramp up production, and exploit loopholes in international restrictions.

"At the same time, Ukraine needs faster deliveries of interceptors to prevent further tragedies," the minister stressed.

According to him, the most effective response to this attack would be to hinder the production and launch of Russian drones, while also strengthening Ukraine’s ability to destroy them.