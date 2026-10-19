Enemy’s advance in Sloviansk-Kramatorsk direction come to halt over past month – Biletsky

Brigadier General Andriy Biletsky, commander of the Center Group of Forces, reported a significant slowdown in the Russian military's advance near Sloviansk and Kramatorsk following changes in the command structure.

"Regarding the situation in Kramatorsk and Sloviansk: it is a fact that during Operation Vivaldi, vast stretches of the front in Sloviansk-Kramatorsk sector were lost, and Kostiantynivka was also effectively lost at that time. The point is that while Operation Vivaldi was underway, neither I nor the people present here had any involvement in that sector; it was under the East Group of Forces. Over the last month, I can say that the rate of the enemy's advance has decreased several-fold," the general stated at a press conference, as reported by an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent.

According to Biletsky, the enemy's advance has effectively stopped. In the northern sector, which falls under the responsibility of the 11th Army Corps, specifically in the direction of Mykolaivka, Peskunovka, and Rai-Oleksandrivka, "it has not only stopped but has actually reversed."

"In other words, we are currently reclaiming territory there, rather than the enemy," the brigadier general reported.

Addressing a question about coordination with the Azov Group of Forces, led by Denys Prokopenko, Biletsky noted that their respective corps are now positioned side-by-side and are actively cooperating—a factor of critical importance.

"Certainly, now that Denys has been assigned his own sector and his own force grouping, we have better coordination. We have a grouping that includes the 19th, 11th, and 3rd Army Corps, and we are now neighbors. Without a doubt, coordination is a critical, key factor for us; we are focusing on it and ensuring it takes place both at the level of the force grouping and at the level of the individual corps," noted Biletsky.

According to him, the two force groupings are currently interacting actively at all levels.

"And I believe that this will yield results in the near future," the brigadier general stated.

As previously reported, on September 13, 2026, Brigadier General Denys Prokopenko (Redis) took command of the Azov force grouping in Donetsk region.