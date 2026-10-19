Dmytro Rohoziuk, former commander of 60th Separate Mechanized Brigade, takes charge of 3rd Army Corps

Dmytro Rohoziuk, who previously led the 60th Separate Mechanized Brigade, has been appointed as the new commander of the 3rd Army Corps.

As reported by an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, this was announced by Brigadier General Andriy Biletsky, commander of the Center grouping of forces, during a press conference summarizing the results of Operation Vivaldi.

Speaking to journalists, Rohoziuk, now the former commander of the brigade, noted that the 60th Separate Mechanized Brigade had evolved from a "problematic" unit into one of the most effective formations within the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

"Today, my report will focus specifically on our work within the 60th Brigade. Where should I begin? I’d like to start by describing the state the brigade was in when it joined the corps, and the condition it was in when I first took command. At that time, the enemy had achieved its greatest gains within the corps' sector precisely along the 60th Brigade’s line of defense. The rate of enemy advancement and the stability of our own defenses were among the worst in the entire corps. Furthermore, command and control within the brigade were compromised in several areas. Manning and training were both at a very low level. The very concept of using ground-based robotic systems was completely absent from the brigade," he remarked.

According to Rohoziuk, within a short period, the approaches to command, control, and training were fundamentally overhauled, which yielded significant results. "First and foremost, we focused on changing our management approaches. Naturally, this involved personnel decisions; it also entailed the integration of new command systems and combat doctrines—a process that extended to the legal department as well—as the unit became part of the 3rd Army Corps," Rohoziuk emphasized.

He noted that the 60th Brigade took part in all four phases of the Vivaldi offensive operation.

"Regarding the offensive, the brigade was involved in all four stages. In the first phase, our primary task was to stabilize the front line—a goal we successfully achieved. We then cleared out enemy forces that had infiltrated our lines and were among the first to transition to offensive operations... I would also like to highlight the importance of trust and flexibility in the planning process; my proposals as brigade commander for specific sectors and stages of the offensive were fully accepted," the commander stated.

Rohoziuk added that, over a certain period, the 60th Brigade "evolved from a unit unable to hold the front line into one that achieved the second-best results in terms of liberated territory during Operation Vivaldi ranking just behind our colleagues from the 3rd Assault Brigade."

Rohoziuk was appointed commander of the 60th Separate Mechanized Brigade in October 2025 (at which point the brigade was incorporated into the 3rd Army Corps). Prior to this, he served as deputy commander of the 1st Assault Battalion of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade.