Russia’s strategic plans for 2026 thwarted – Biletsky on importance of Operation Vivaldi

The successful execution of Operation Vivaldi has thwarted the Russian Federation’s strategic plans, which included plans to encircle the Sloviansk-Kramatorsk agglomeration by closing a ring near the settlement of Barvinkove, announced Brigadier General Andriy Biletsky, commander of the Center grouping of forces.

As reported by an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, the brigadier general explained at a press conference in Kharkiv that the primary objective of Operation Vivaldi was specifically to disrupt the enemy's offensive operations.

"The enemy’s key plan for 2026 has been destroyed. Therefore, the strategic significance of this operation is not measured in kilometers, but in the fact that the enemy’s core objective has been thwarted, namely, the encirclement of the entire Donetsk region, including Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, with an advance toward Barvinkove, intended to seize Donetsk region through two converging strikes. This plan has been thwarted," Biletsky stated.

He identified the forces opposing the Ukrainian units: the 1st Guards Tank Army, along with the 20th and 25th Combined Arms Armies (drawn from the West grouping). These forces had been tasked with advancing from a bridgehead established on the Chornyi Zherebets River toward the city of Sviatohirsk and the settlement of Rubtsi. "The Russian Federation’s strategic objective was to split our forces on the eastern bank of the Oskil River into two, destroy them, and then advance toward the town of Barvinkove, located in the south of Kharkiv region. The plan involved a two-pronged maneuver: one thrust through the Sviatohirsk salient, which we have since eliminated, bypassing Lyman to envelop Sloviansk-Kramatorsk urban agglomeration from the north; and a second thrust, passing through the town of Dobropillia toward Barvinkove, to complete the total encirclement of Donetsk region," Biletsky explained.

Thus, as the general emphasized, the Russian Federation sought to "achieve a key political objective" set by the Kremlin: the complete seizure of Donetsk region. Biletsky added that this was originally a Russian plan for 2026, which the occupiers began attempting to implement in 2025.

"They were supposed to reach Barvinkove by 2026. Now, as we approach the end of 2026, this is the situation: the destruction of that bridgehead and the offensive force has effectively resulted in the defeat of the 20th Army’s 144th Division... With their offensive force routed, the enemy has, for the time being, abandoned attempts to bypass and encircle Donetsk region," the brigadier general noted.

According to Biletsky, the occupiers have a few remaining options in Donetsk sector. Specifically, Russia might attempt a "frontal assault" on Sloviansk and Kramatorsk—a move that, the general noted, would require significant resources, entail heavy casualties, and offer no guarantee of success. "The enemy has temporarily abandoned this plan, though they intend to resume it," he added.

As the general noted, the Russian Federation effectively has only one remaining area of ​​focus—Dobropillia—since the occupiers achieved some success there and have not yet abandoned this "pincer" maneuver.

"Therefore, the primary significance of this operation does not lie in the distance covered nor in the fact that the Third Corps reached the Chornyi Zherebets River, thereby shortening its front line and gaining the ability to significantly densify its infantry positions, as well as the concentration of UAVs and artillery per square kilometer (essentially making their defense denser, more stable, and impenetrable). Rather, the operation’s importance lies in the fact that the Russian Federation’s strategic designs were thwarted. This is what is meant by forcing an adversary to abandon their plans—that is the key point. Now, they face the need for serious planning and replanning; it is a complex and costly undertaking," Biletsky emphasized.

He described Operation Vivaldi as unique, not least because it was carried out under exceptionally difficult conditions. Biletsky underscored that Ukraine conducted an offensive while being outnumbered by the enemy, yet still achieved a truly significant success.

The operation was carried out by personnel from the 3rd Assault Brigade, the 60th Separate Mechanized Brigade, the 125th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade, the 3rd Separate Reconnaissance Battalion, the 25th Separate Anti-Tank Battalion, and the 21st Separate Special Purpose Battalion KRAKEN, as well as attached units: the 66th Separate Mechanized Brigade, the 3rd Border Detachment, the 10th Mobile Border Detachment Dozor, tactical groups from the 8th Special Operations Forces Regiment, the National Guard of Ukraine’s Lasar's Group, the K-2 unit of the Special Operations Forces (SOF), and unmanned systems units from the Special Operations Center A (Alpha).