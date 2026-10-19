Latest news Press centre
Subscription

Sections

Stories

For clients

About agency Products & Services Press centre Careers Contacts
Facts

Two elderly women confirmed dead following Russian attack on Khmelnytsky – regional administration

1 min read
Add as source

Two women, born in 1926 and 1954, have died as a result of a Russian attack on Khmelnytsky. Their bodies were discovered during search and rescue operations, which have now concluded, reported Serhiy Tiurin, head of Khmelnytsky Regional Military Administration (RMA).

"Unfortunately, the search and rescue operations have ended in tragedy. The body of a second victim of the Russian attack has been found. Two women, born in 1926 and 1954, have died," Tiurin wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier reports indicated three people injured and one person killed as a result of the Russian attack.

#khmelnytsky #casualties #attack
Read news in the official Telegram channel Add «Interfax-Ukraine» as a preferred source in Google

IMPORTANT