Ukraine hopes to acquire some ballistic missile interceptors from Lockheed Martin – Zelenskyy

Ukraine hopes to be able to purchase some ballistic missile interceptors from the American defense company Lockheed Martin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced following a meeting with the company’s team in Kyiv.

“The company is currently ramping up production of ballistic missile interceptors. We count on the opportunity to purchase some of them to protect more lives. We are also trying to do everything possible to ensure that F-16 maintenance and repairs are carried out in Ukraine,” Zelenskyy said on X Monday.

The President noted that the company’s Patriot systems and F-16 aircraft play a crucial role in defense against Russian ballistic missiles and jet-powered drones, and during the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to expand and increase these supplies."It is important that Lockheed Martin has a presence in Ukraine. We are doing everything on our part to expand our partnership,” Zelenskyy emphasized.