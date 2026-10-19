One person killed in Russian attack on residential area in Khmelnytsky; search for another person underway – Regional Military Administration

The body of one person has been discovered at the site of a Russian attack on a residential area in Khmelnytsky, and search and rescue operations are ongoing, reported Serhiy Tiurin, head of Khmelnytsky Regional Military Administration.

"According to family members, two people may have been inside the building. Search and rescue operations are continuing, and specialists are looking for the other person," Tiurin wrote on his Telegram channel on Monday.

As previously reported, the head of the regional administration had stated that three people were injured as a result of the enemy attack.