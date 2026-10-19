URCS organizes training on IHL for reps of Coordination HQ for POW Treatment, Kyiv Institute of National Guard

A two-day training session on international humanitarian law was held in Kyiv by the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) for representatives of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War and Kyiv Institute of the National Guard of Ukraine.

“The training brought together staff, lecturers and cadets from both institutions. It was delivered by specialists from the Ukrainian Red Cross International Humanitarian Law (IHL) Unit,” URCS said on Facebook Monday.

Participants explored the key rules of IHL governing the conduct of hostilities and protecting people who are not or are no longer taking part in them. Particular attention was given to the principles of distinction and proportionality, precautions in attack, and the protection of civilians during armed conflict.

The training also covered the structure and Fundamental Principles of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, the work of the Ukrainian Red Cross, and the rules governing the use and legal protection of the Red Cross, Red Crescent and Red Crystal emblems.

Following the training, participants discussed opportunities for further cooperation, including developing training programmes tailored to the professional needs of different audiences, delivering specialised training sessions and organising joint seminars.

The Ukrainian Red Cross noted that it continues to work with government institutions to promote understanding of international humanitarian law and encourage its practical application.