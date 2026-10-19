Five killed, 15 injured in Nova Vodolaha – updated figures

According to updated information, a Russian drone strike on a central park in Nova Vodolaha resulted in five deaths, not six, as previously reported, said Oleh Synehubov, head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

"In Nova Vodolaha, two children and three adults were killed. The victims include women aged 28, 34, and 36, as well as girls aged 11 and 1.2 years. So far, 15 people have been injured, including 7 children," Synehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.

He had previously reported 6 deaths, including three children, and 15 injuries, including 7 children.