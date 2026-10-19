Following Russian strike on park in Nova Vodolaha, Zelenskyy urges against lifting sanctions, calls for application of Graham Act

Following a Russian strike in Kharkiv region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged the United States to invoke the legislation associated with Lindsey Graham and to refrain from lifting sanctions against Russia until the killing of Ukrainians comes to an end.

“You can't think about making money with Russia as long as it continues its asinine war. We ask that sanctions on Russia stay in place as long as the killings continue. We ask America to be strong, and we ask it to apply the Lindsey Graham law. We ask Europe to continue its support,” Zelenskyy said on X Monday.

He also emphasized the need to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense and urged international partners to do everything possible to achieve peace and ensure security.

“Ukraine wants peace. It is Russia that has insisted on continuing the killing all this time. The world has enough strength to stop the war. That strength must finally be used – against the murderers,” the President noted.

As earlier reported, the death toll from a Russian drone strike on a central park in Nova Vodolaha has risen; as of 18:22, there are six confirmed dead and 15 injured.

Zelenskyy noted that the Shahed drone struck directly where people were—in a park near an ordinary café. "A horrific Russian strike in Kharkiv region. A shahed struck people directly – in a park near an ordinary café. Pure atrocity. Six people were killed, including children. A little girl was killed in a stroller – her name was Angelina, she was just over a year old, born in August 2025… Her mother’s name was Inna. She died in the hospital… Another girl who was killed was 11 years old. My condolences to their families and loved ones," the President stated.