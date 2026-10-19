Three military personnel and three police officers wounded at TCK office in Kyiv’s Pechersk district – police

Three police officers and three military personnel were wounded following a shooting inside a Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support (TCK) in the capital’s Pechersk district; the shooter has been detained, Kyiv police press service has reported.

"According to preliminary information, the shooting was initiated by a man who had been brought in for a violation of mobilization laws," police stated on their Telegram channel on Monday evening.

All those injured have been hospitalized and are receiving necessary medical care.

The department reports that an investigative team from both the local and main police directorates is working at the scene. All circumstances surrounding the incident are being established.