The Ukrainian Defense Forces have expanded their control over Luhansk region, thanks to successful actions carried out as part of Operation Vivaldi, announced Brigadier General Andriy Biletsky, commander of the Center troop grouping.

"Operation Vivaldi has expanded our control over a part of Luhansk region, specifically the area we currently hold. We have gone from 40 kilometers, which was the situation at our most vulnerable point, to over 100 kilometers within Luhansk region, now including several settlements that are firmly under our control," Biletsky said in response to a question from an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent.

The brigadier general dismissed the latest claims from the Kremlin, alleging full Russian control over Luhansk region as "absolute nonsense."

"Putin’s lie that they have 'liberated' the so-called 'LPR' is also absolute nonsense. Ukrainian control over Luhansk region has recently increased, specifically as a result of Operation Vivaldi. The figures may not be astronomical, but given the need to preserve personnel in 2026, the lack of reserves, and other such factors, this is a positive development," Biletsky stated.

On October 16, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin once again claimed that Russian forces had achieved full control over the territory of Luhansk region.

Earlier, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims regarding "successes" on the front line. Major Andriy Kovaliov, a representative of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, stated in comments to the Interfax-Ukraine news agency that claims regarding the capture of Kostiantynivka and Oleksiyivo-Druzhkivka, as well as the arrival of Russian forces on the outskirts of Kramatorsk, are false. As of the morning of October 17, Ukrainian Defense Forces maintain their positions in Kostiantynivka, and fighting is ongoing, the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasized that Oleksiyivo-Druzhkivka has not been captured by the enemy, and assertions that Russian forces have reached Kramatorsk do not reflect the actual situation on the front line.

Furthermore, according to Kovaliov, claims regarding a Russian offensive in the suburbs of Sloviansk and Russian control over more than 50% of the territory of Mykolaivka are also untrue.

Vivaldi is an offensive operation conducted by the Third Army Corps under the command of Brigadier General Andriy Biletsky. Throughout the course of the operation, the Defense Forces have brought 16 settlements back under full Ukrainian control and liberated 277 square kilometers of territory. Enemy losses amount to 8,000 Russian soldiers.

The operation was carried out by personnel from the 3rd Assault Brigade, the 60th Separate Mechanized Brigade, the 125th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade, the 3rd Separate Reconnaissance Battalion, the 25th Separate Anti-Tank Battalion, and the 21st Separate Special Purpose Battalion KRAKEN, as well as attached units: the 66th Separate Mechanized Brigade, the 3rd Border Detachment, the 10th Mobile Border Detachment Dozor, tactical groups from the 8th Special Operations Forces Regiment, the National Guard of Ukraine’s Lasar's Group, the K-2 unit of the Special Operations Forces (SOF), and unmanned systems units from the Special Operations Center A (Alpha).