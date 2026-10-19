Brigadier General Andriy Biletsky, commander of the Center Military Group, said Ukraine may achieve further successes on the front lines in the near future, the results of which would be "comparable to Operation Vivaldi."

"Could we have achieved more? We could, even now. Not only that, but I'll give you a spoiler: in the near future, Ukraine will achieve positive results quite comparable to those of Vivaldi. I think this will happen within a month or a month and a half," he said at a press conference in Kharkiv, according to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent.

The commander added that "in the near future, we will definitely bring more good news to Ukraine."

Biletsky expressed his conviction that Ukrainian forces could continue offensive operations, but for this to happen, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine must identify the main sector and concentrate the offensive force there. In particular, the brigadier general recalled that this year there were attempts to form an offensive group in Ocheretyne direction, where there has been some progress and success.

"(...) but one should not compare the defensive capabilities of a single corps with those of a strategic force," he said.

Vivaldi is an offensive operation by the Third Army Corps under the command of Brigadier General Andriy Biletsky. Over the course of the operation, the Defense Forces have restored full Ukrainian control over 16 settlements and liberated 277 square kilometers. Enemy losses amount to 8,000 Russian soldiers.

The operation was carried out by forces from the 3rd Assault Brigade, the 60th Mechanized Brigade, the 125th Mechanized Infantry Brigade, the third Special Operations Battalion, the 25th Special Forces Battalion, and the 21st Special Forces Battalion "Kraken," as well as attached units: the 66th Mechanized Brigade, the Third Border Guard Detachment, the 10th Mobile Border Guard Detachment "Dozor," tactical groups from the Eigth Special Operations Regiment, "Lasar's Group" of the National Guard of Ukraine, K-2 of the Special Forces Service, and unmanned units of the A Special Operations Center.