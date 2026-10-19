European Commission examines EUR 70 bln financing gap for Ukraine in 2027, looks to partners’ support

The European Commission is exploring ways to cover a EUR 70 billion financing gap for Ukraine in 2027, emphasizing the need for partners to contribute.

This was stated by Balázs Ujvari, a European Commission spokesperson for budget and economic affairs, during a briefing in Brussels on Monday. He was commenting on a directive from European Union leaders for the Commission to develop options for addressing the EUR 70 billion shortfall for Ukraine in 2027.

"We have always stressed that we cannot act alone. We cannot manage this by ourselves. Therefore, our partners, in general, need to step up. They must make commitments and follow through on them... As things stand, current pledges leave a financing gap of approximately EUR 70 billion. That is the situation today. This figure accounts for the EUR 45 billion the EU has earmarked for next year, as well as some of the commitments already made by our international partners. As the President of the European Council noted, member states want us to analyze this situation... However, it bears repeating: this must be a joint effort. Consequently, the EU and the European Commission will examine what can be done in this situation," he explained in detail.

According to the spokesperson, the European Commission will first complete the necessary preparatory work. "This means that we need to finalize what is known as a financing strategy. This document will define the amounts to be provided to Ukraine through various financial instruments, which form the basis for the EUR 90 billion loan, as well as the reforms that must be carried out as part of this process," Ujvari explained.

Commenting on the financing situation for the current year, Ujvari noted that Ukraine is set to receive an additional EUR 30 billion as part of the support loan. "For these funds to be disbursed, Ukraine must continue with the relevant reforms, including those in the defense sector. We need to conclude agreements that will serve as the foundation for the rules already established," the representative added.

Regarding Ukraine’s fulfillment of the obligations required for the next disbursement under the macro-financial assistance program, he recalled that one tranche, amounting to approximately EUR 3.9 billion, has already been provided. "The second tranche totals EUR 3.7 billion. We have observed that the Verkhovna Rada passed a number of important laws last week. We are currently analyzing them, after which we will formulate our assessment," Ujvari said.