State Treasury begins processing blocked Lviv payments – Sadovy

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovy has reported that the State Treasury has begun processing payments for essential city services that he had previously said were being blocked.

"There is good news. The State Treasury has begun processing Lviv's blocked payments. As of now, approximately 20% of the critical payments we were expecting have gone through. The Treasury is processing payments submitted through September 21. Everything submitted after that remains stalled for now," Sadovy wrote on Telegram.

According to the mayor, UAH 40 million has already arrived to pay salaries of electric public transport drivers, and funds for street cleaners' salaries have also begun to come in. "At the same time, the money for bus operators and payments for subsidized transportation have not yet arrived. So the issue is not yet resolved," he added.

Earlier on Monday, Sadovy said that Lviv street cleaners were beginning to quit because their wages had not been paid, with the delays attributed to the fact that "the State Treasury is still not processing payments." More than UAH 1.086 billion in payments across several critically important areas had been blocked, the mayor said.

Of that amount, UAH 158 million was allocated for public transport operations, including salaries for tram, trolleybus and bus drivers, as well as fuel. Another UAH 17.9 million was earmarked for street cleaners' salaries.

"Social transportation funding is a separate problem. The debt amounts to UAH 1.218 million. This service is particularly important for people with disabilities, including those living in municipal shelters. Specialized transport helps them get to medical facilities, undergo examinations and receive necessary services. With payments blocked, the ability to provide such transportation is at risk. The money is in the city's accounts, but the Treasury is not allowing us to use it," Sadovy wrote.