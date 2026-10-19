Russian attacks in Dnipropetrovsk region kill two, injure 10 – administration

As a result of more than 20 Russian drone and artillery attacks on three districts in Dnipropetrovsk region, two people were killed, and ten others were wounded, including a child, according to Head of the regional military administration Oleksandr Hanzha, who posted on his Telegram channel on Monday.

"Two people were killed. Ten were wounded. A child is among the victims. The enemy attacked the three districts with drones and artillery more than 20 times," Hanzha said.

In Dnipro, infrastructure facilities and a high-rise building were damaged as a result of the shelling; a 55-year-old man was hospitalized, and his condition is assessed as moderate.

In Kryvy Rih, Russian strikes damaged a number of civilian facilities, including a factory, a logistics company, a bank, stores, an educational institution, apartment buildings, and cars.

According to Hanzha, two people were killed in Kryvy Rih. A 43-year-old woman and two men, aged 39 and 37, were hospitalized in serious condition. Two other victims – a 15-year-old boy and a 37-year-old man – were taken to the hospital in moderate condition. Three men, aged 18, 46, and 36, are receiving outpatient treatment.

"In Nikopol region, the Russians struck the district center, as well as Marhanetsk, Chervonohryhorivka, and Pokrovsk communities. Cars and infrastructure were damaged. A 25-year-old woman was injured. She will receive outpatient treatment," the head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Administration said.