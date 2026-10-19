Occupiers attack facility in Khmelnytsky; part of region left without power

A fire broke out at a facility in Khmelnytsky following Russian attack on Monday, leaving part of the region without electricity, reported Serhiy Tiurin, head of Khmelnytsky Regional Military Administration (RMA).

"As a result of the attack, a facility in the regional center was damaged, sparking a fire. One residential building was also damaged. Emergency responders and all relevant services have been dispatched to the scene," Tiurin wrote on Telegram on Monday, without specifying the nature of the facility or its location within the city.

Additionally, the regional administration head reported that power outages occurred across Khmelnytsky region following the attack, caused by a severed power line.

"According to preliminary information, there are no casualties. Details are being verified," Tiurin added.