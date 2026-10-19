NBU issues coin marking 100th anniversary of Bohdan Havrylyshyn's birth

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has put into circulation a commemorative UAH 2 coin marking the 100th anniversary of the birth of Bohdan Havrylyshyn, part of its Outstanding Personalities of Ukraine series, the regulator said on Telegram on Monday.

The coin is dedicated to Ukrainian economist, public figure and philanthropist Bohdan Havrylyshyn, who lived and worked in Canada and Switzerland, headed the International Institute for Management Development in Geneva and was one of the founders of the European Management Forum in Davos, which later became the World Economic Forum.

According to the NBU, the coin is made of nickel silver. Its reverse features a portrait of Havrylyshyn, his name and the phrase "Dream boldly."

The obverse features a composition of viburnum, a maple leaf and an edelweiss, symbolizing Ukraine, Canada and Switzerland, the three countries associated with the life of the prominent economist and philanthropist.

The coin was designed by Yurko Hutsuliak, with Volodymyr Atamanchuk and Anatoliy Demianenko serving as sculptors.

The mintage will be up to 50,000 coins in souvenir packaging.

The commemorative coin will be available through the NBU's online numismatic products store and distributor banks.