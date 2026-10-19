Nearly 24,000 customers remain without power in Mykolaiv region following Russian attack – Regional Military Administration

Following Russian attack on energy infrastructure in Mykolaiv region, nearly 24,000 customers remain without electricity from more than 55,000 who were initially left without power by the strike, reports Heorhiy Reshetilov, head of Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration.

"Today, the enemy attacked the energy infrastructure of Mykolaiv region. As a result of the attack, 79 settlements, comprising over 55,000 customers, were left without an electricity supply," Reshetilov stated on Telegram on Monday.

According to him, energy workers began restoration efforts as soon as the security situation allowed.

Work to restore the power supply is currently ongoing.