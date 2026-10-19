Already six fatalities reported in Nova Vodolaha, half of whom are children – Syniehubov

The death toll from a Russian drone strike on the central park in Nova Vodolaha is rising; as of 18:22, six people are known to have died, according to Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov.

"The death toll from the Russian attack in Nova Vodolaha has risen to six. Among the dead are three children," Syniehubov said on his Telegram channel.

Earlier reports indicated that two women and an infant were killed in the strike on Nova Vodolaha, and another 15 people, including seven children, were injured.