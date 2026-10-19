Congressman Fitzpatrick: Those responsible for restricting Starshield use in Ukraine to be held fully accountable

U.S. Republican Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick has announced that individuals involved in any potential restriction of the Starshield military satellite platform, developed by SpaceX based on technology from the civilian Starlink satellite communications system within the territory of Ukraine, will be held accountable.

“I will be assuring President Zelenskyy that anyone who attempts to limit the use of Starshield for Ukraine will be fully investigated and will be held fully accountable, to include public congressional oversight hearings, and immediate harsh and punitive budget cuts to any responsible agency or agency head,” Fitzpatrick said on X Monday.

He announced that he would speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about this matter sometime this week.

The congressman stated that Ukraine can and will defeat the Russian Federation, and that the USA should provide Ukraine with everything it needs for self-defense. “The United States must not import a single drop of Russian oil. Sanctions against the Russian regime must be harsher and stronger than they’ve ever been before. Each and every one of these items will be brought to the House Floor—and each and every one of these items will pass on the House Floor by an overwhelming margin,” Fitzpatrick stated.

He expressed confidence that Congress would unequivocally confirm that the United States “will 100% support and defend the people of Ukraine in their fight for their own freedom against this brutal, illegal, and unprovoked Russian invasion.”

According to Fitzpatrick, “this is, after all, what Ronald Reagan would do.”

As earlier reported, Ukraine began using Starshield in 2024. Standard Starlink (Starlink Mini), which is installed on drones, has a speed limit of 160 km/h—insufficient for certain types of missions. For a drone to fly faster, it is necessary to gain access to the military version of Starlink: Starshield.

On the night of October 14, without prior notice to the Ukrainian Defense Forces, SpaceX unilaterally restricted the operation of Starshield terminals when moving at speeds exceeding 160 km/h; whenever a vehicle surpassed this threshold, the terminal would lose its connection. In some instances, across various platforms and military units, the connection was lost at speeds as low as 72 km/h. This hindered the execution of UAV missions, specifically those involving interceptors and medium-range drones, and impaired capabilities related to frontline logistics, reconnaissance, and signal relay. By the end of the same day, the terminals were once again functional at speeds of 160 km/h; however, Ukraine received confirmation that the 160 km/h speed limit applies exclusively within its own territory.

On the same day, SpaceX founder Elon Musk stated that decisions regarding restrictions on the operation of the Starshield military system are made by the U.S. military and the president, and that the commercial Starlink service cannot be used for offensive military operations. Later, however, U.S. President Donald Trump declared that Washington had no hand in slowing down Starshield for Ukraine. Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio claimed that Starshield is not, in fact, available to Ukraine, and that the White House has no connection to the disruptions in Starlink’s service. Subsequently, the British ezine The Telegraph, citing its own sources, reported that Musk had personally approached Trump with a proposal to limit the speed of Starlink satellite communications for the Ukrainian military.

Republican Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina has stated that he will call on the U.S. Department of Defense Inspector General to investigate restrictions on the operation of Starshield systems in Ukraine and to report the findings to Congress. According to Tillis, these restrictions, implemented without any prior warning, have put both Ukrainian civilians and American diplomats and security personnel at risk.