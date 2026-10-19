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Defense Ministry: Number of companies based in Defence City more than doubled since late May, reaching 63

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Defense Ministry: Number of companies based in Defence City more than doubled since late May, reaching 63
Photo: https://t.me/Denys_Smyhal

The number of Ukrainian defense companies granted resident status in Defence City has more than doubled since late May to 63, with their combined qualified revenue from sales of weapons and military equipment totaling nearly UAH 111.3 billion.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry's press service said on Telegram on Monday that Defence City had 31 residents at the end of spring, 45 in July and 63 currently.

"Sixty-three Ukrainian defense companies have become residents of Defence City. Their number has more than doubled since late May. Residents are eligible for tax and customs incentives, relocation opportunities, the lease of state property without auctions, restrictions on access to sensitive information in registries, and simplified procedures for certain exports," the ministry said.

The ministry said Defence City is a special legal regime designed to give defense manufacturers greater opportunities to invest in development, scale up production, and protect their teams and production facilities.

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