Number of injured in Nova Vodolaha rises to 15, half of them children

As of 17:53, the number of casualties resulting from a Russian UAV strike on the central park in Nova Vodolaha has risen to 15, according to Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov.

"The number of casualties in Nova Vodolaha has risen to 15. Seven of them are children. Medical personnel are providing all necessary assistance. In particular, emergency medical teams are transporting the wounded to hospitals in Kharkiv," Syniehubov said on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, Interior Minister Ivan Vyhovsky said that two women and an infant were killed as a result of a Russian UAV strike on the central park in Nova Vodolaha, and another 14 people, seven of whom are children, were injured.