Seventy-five convictions handed down since year start for sharing photos and videos of enemy strikes – SBU

Since the beginning of 2026, 75 Ukrainian citizens have been convicted based on evidence gathered by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) for publishing photos and videos that captured the deployment and movement of the Defense Forces, the locations and operations of air defense systems, and the aftermath of strikes on ground-based targets and aerial objectives, the SBU reports.

In a Telegram post published on Monday, the Ukrainian security service noted that its officers systematically track such incidents and hold those who post such content accountable.

"For instance, over the past week, the Security Service identified three local residents in Kyiv who had disclosed the positions of air defense systems. They are currently suspects under Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information regarding the Armed Forces of Ukraine or other military formations)," the message reads.

The SBU reiterates that the unauthorized sharing of information concerning the geolocation and combat activities of the Defense Forces, as well as the consequences of enemy strikes, not only assists the enemy in preparing and adjusting follow-up attacks but also provides Russian propaganda with new material to use against the Ukrainian state.

"The Security Service of Ukraine urges citizens not to film or share photos and videos of enemy attacks. Specifically, it is prohibited to publish content that captures the operation of Ukrainian air defense systems, strikes by the occupiers on military facilities or critical infrastructure, or the movement of equipment and personnel belonging to the Defense Forces," the message says.