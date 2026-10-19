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Two women, infant killed, at least 14 injured in strike on park in Kharkiv region

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Two women, infant killed, at least 14 injured in strike on park in Kharkiv region
Photo: https://mvs.gov.ua/

A Russian drone struck the central park in Nova Vodolaha (Kharkiv region) while it was crowded with people, including families with children; there are fatalities and injuries, according to Interior Minister Ivan Vyhivsky.

"Two women and an infant in a stroller were killed. At least 14 people were injured, including seven children," Vyhivsky said on his Telegram channel.

According to him, emergency services are on the scene, and Interior Ministry units are providing first aid to the injured and searching the area for explosive devices.

"Yet another Russian strike against civilians. An attack on children that made no military sense whatsoever," Vyhivsky said.

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Editor · Political news
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