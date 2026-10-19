Yuschenko on relations with Poland: We shouldn't measure our relationship in liters of blood or dead souls

The third president of Ukraine, Viktor Yuschenko, believes that Poland is currently significantly deviating from the previously agreed-upon principle of "we forgive and we ask for forgiveness."

"I would not want us to return to a philosophy where we measure our relationship either in liters of blood—who shed how much—or in 'dead souls'—who caused how many deaths. This is the wrong path in terms of political relations. From the standpoint of conscience and the sacred—everyone should, of course, remember their ancestors and all those who were killed innocently, and so on," Yuschenko told reporters in Kyiv on Monday, at a forum marking the 20th anniversary of the Ukrainian Institute of National Memory (UINP).

He emphasized that the model of "we forgive and we ask for forgiveness" is fundamental to relations with Poland, yet he perceives a departure from this principle on the Polish side.

"It pains me to see what is happening in Poland today, because this is a deeply misguided discussion. I would not want politicians—or political opportunists—to adopt this approach," the former president stated.

Yuschenko stressed that a policy focused on the integrity and consolidation of Ukrainian-Polish relations should remain the central priority.