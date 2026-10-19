PM estimates business losses from Russian attacks at $7.7 bln since start of year, over 1 mln sq m of property destroyed or damaged

Losses incurred by Ukrainian businesses as a result of Russian attacks since the beginning of 2026 are estimated at $7.7 billion, with more than 1 million square meters of real estate, including warehouse and logistics facilities, destroyed or severely damaged, Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky said in an interview with BBC News Ukraine published on Monday.

"As of now, losses this year are estimated at $7.7 billion. This includes the destruction of premises, businesses, production facilities and goods in warehouses. This is a very large figure, and it continues to grow," he said.

Earlier, Economy and Environment Minister Oleksandr Kravchenko estimated total business losses for the year at around $10 billion.

Koretsky expressed his deep gratitude to small, medium-sized and large businesses for their resilience, prompt problem-solving and conscientious work in the fifth year of the war.

He said the government planned to continue state support programs that had proved effective, including preferential loans under the 5-7-9% program, grants for small and medium-sized businesses, the Svitlodim program and other energy-efficiency initiatives. The prime minister said the government was completing an assessment of which programs had worked.

At the same time, the government is reviewing programs that have not met expectations and setting support priorities for next year in light of limited financial resources, Koretsky said.

"There are programs I would gladly like to continue, and there are others that we will either cancel or significantly scale back. Unfortunately, due to financial liquidity constraints, funding for these programs next year has been substantially reduced," he said.

Among other forms of state assistance, he mentioned making state-owned premises available for the relocation of warehouses and production facilities following an audit of such properties.

"We shared all intelligence and informational briefings with businesses: where strikes were taking place and what the consequences were," he added.

At the same time, he said ongoing dialogue with businesses ultimately came down to requests for compensation: "Provide additional funds," "Refinance," and so on.

"But there will not be enough money for everything. Each time, we respond to new circumstances and new realities, improve our approach, develop new programs and make new proposals," Koretsky said.