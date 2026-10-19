Ukraine increases order for production of turrets to counter Shahed drones – Zelenskyy

Ukraine will increase its order for the production of turrets that have proven effective in countering Russian Shahed-type attack UAVs, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced following a meeting.

"Together with the Minister of Defense, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the Commander of the Air Force, we identified additional capacities for turret production, which have proven highly effective against "Shaheds." We are increasing orders, and it's crucial to accelerate all processes to the maximum: organizational, financial, and production," Zelenskyy said on X Monday.

He also mentioned an instruction to establish contacts with the Baltic states in order to support Ukrainian logistics. According to him, he is awaiting a report from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on this matter.