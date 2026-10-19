Cabinet reallocates over UAH 24 mln from Thousand Spring initiative to education programs

The Cabinet of Ministers has reallocated more than UAH 24 million from the Thousand Spring initiative to support Ukrainian cultural products to education programs.

Under directive No. 1074 dated October 16, the government reduced spending under the budget program for strategic communications, information security, European and Euro-Atlantic integration, national identity, heroism, and the creation and distribution of patriotic audiovisual works by UAH 24.2 million.

At the same time, it allocated UAH 6.7 million to a program for providing education at state-run general secondary and extracurricular education institutions and methodological support for educational institutions, and UAH 17.5 million to a program for training specialists in culture and the arts at professional pre-higher and higher education institutions and providing advanced training for culture and arts workers.

The government had previously reallocated funds from the same program, including UAH 29.4 million for state support for cinematography, including the documentation of war crimes, and UAH 98.7 million for generators and other equipment to keep cultural institutions operating during power outages.

As reported, the Ministry of Culture launched the submission of competitive applications on April 3 under the initiative to create Ukrainian cultural products, Thousand Spring, previously known as 1,000 Hours of Ukrainian Content. On August 16, the authorities announced 680 winning projects under Thousand Spring 2026 in seven categories.

The government plans to fund all winners in 2026. However, the Ministry of Culture told Interfax-Ukraine on October 5 that if the winners of Thousand Spring 2026 do not receive state funding this year, they will be funded from the initiative’s 2027 budget.

The 2026 state budget provides UAH 4 billion for the initiative. Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy and Culture Minister of Ukraine Tetiana Berezhna has said that up to 80% of this amount, or UAH 3.2 billion, will be allocated to Thousand Spring this year.